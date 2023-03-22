Gisele Bundchen Slays In Cutout Swimsuit On The Beach For ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Gisele Bundchen, it is that she always looks stunning no matter what the occasion is. That’s exactly what the 42-year-old did when she graced the April cover of Vanity Fair wearing a pink velvet one-piece swimsuit with an open back.

On the cover, which was shot on the beach in Florida, Gisele showed off her incredible figure in a pink velour quilted Chanel swimsuit. The spaghetti strap bathing suit had a completely cutout back that showed off her tanned skin and she opted to go completely makeup-free while her blonde hair was down in loose beach waves.

Throughout the photoshoot, Gisele rocked a slew of sexy outfits and one of our favorites was her plum purple Versace bodysuit that had an incredibly plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Attached to the bodysuit was a hood that covered up her hair and she put her long, toned legs on display. Another bodysuit she wore that was just as sexy, was her red Alaïa onesie. The skintight long-sleeve turtleneck featured high-rise bottoms that showed off major skin.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, the supermodel wore a black Alexander McQueen bodysuit with a sheer plunging neckline and two gaping cutouts on either side of her tiny waist. She went barefoot and showed off her bare legs in the stunning outfit while her hair was down in messy waves.

In one photo, Gisele went completely topless while wearing a pair of bright orange Ferragamo hot pants and a Jacquemus bucket hat. A tight black sleeveless Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress with an Artemas Quibble belt and a sheer Dior tank top with low-rise metallic side-tie Norma Kamali bikini bottoms were just more examples of the stunning outfits Gisele wore throughout the shoot.