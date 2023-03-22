Gisele Bundchen Admits She Has A ‘Great Relationship’ With Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan

Gisele Bundchen says she has a good relationship with her ex-husband, Tom Brady’s, other ex, Bridget Moynahan. Now, the trio is navigating co-parenting together, as Tom and Bridget have a son, Jack Brady, 15, and Gisele and Tom have two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. “I have a great relationship with [Bridget],” Gisele told Vanity Fair. “I say to [her], everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve got to overcome it.”

However, Gisele admitted that things always haven’t been great between her and Bridget. After all, Bridget was pregnant with Jack when Gisele and Tom first started dating in 2006. The now-teenager was born in August 2007, and Gisele didn’t meet Bridget until more than a year after that. “Love conquers all,” Gisele confirmed. “My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that. Nothing is worth fighting [over].”

Gisele and Tom got married in 2009 and were together until their 2022 divorce. Over the years, Gisele said she was able to develop a friendly relationship with her husband’s ex. “My goal always was, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?” she explains. “I put myself in her shoes and I was like, ‘How can I support her?’ Because at the end of the day, we are team players in, ‘How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?'”

Even though Gisele and Tom have broken up, she still considers Jack her “bonus child,” and said that the whole family was able to get past the “challenging situation” that arose before his birth. “Jack came into our lives and I felt so blessed and it kind of awakened in me this desire of being a mom,” Gisele gushed. “I’ve always dreamed of being a mom, but I think that happened a little faster than I thought, because now I have this beautiful angel that I get to care for and love.”