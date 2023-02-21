Tom Brady Twins With His & Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack, 15, On Ski Vacation: Photo

“Sup,” Tom Brady captioned the photo he posted to his Instagram Story on Feb. 20. In the photo, Tom, 45, sat next to his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady (whom Tom shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.) If the two didn’t look alike already — with Jack sporting his father’s distinct jawline, chin, and eyes — the two twinned in all black. If Jack’s Under Armour logo didn’t stick out, one might not be able to tell where Tom ended and Jack began.

Two weeks before taking Jack on this trip, Tom poked fun at his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman for being shorter than his teenage son. Julian, 36, stood back-to-back to Jack, and the 6’1″ teen literally was “towering over you,” as Tom wrote. The photo showed how Jack was the spitting image of his famous football father.

“He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom said of his eldest son on the Jan. 2 episode of his podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” [Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage.”

Tom also took his and Gisele Bundchen’s two kids – Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old Vivian – on the ski trip and shared clips of them on the slopes. “The cutest Lil Rippers,” he captioned one Feb. 21 IG Story. “And the adorable sounds she makes,” he added when sharing a video of Vivian skiing. “Woohoo.” He also included a clip of Jack “flying” after hitting a jump on the slopes.

Brady will have more time for family outings like this. On Feb. 1, Tom announced that he was retiring “for good” this time. After initially hanging up his helmet after the 2021 season, Tom returned to the game a month later. Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Tom’s marriage to Gisele, 42, fell apart, with the couple announcing their divorce in October 2022. In Tom’s second retirement, Tom paid tribute to Bridget, 51, and Gisele. I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all, I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you,” he said.