Tom Brady Trolls Julian Edelman As Son Jack, 15, Is ‘Towering Over’ Him: Photo

The kids are all grown up! Football star Tom Brady, 45, posted a hilarious Instagram Story that poked fun at former football player Julian Edelman, 36, for being shorter than Tom’s son, John “Jack” Edward, 15. “Sorry @edelman11 you stopped growing and now this 15 year old [sic] is towering over you,” he captioned the post along with two red heart emojis. In the snapshot, Julian stood back-to-back with Jack, as they both smiled big for the camera.

Later, a fan account re-posted the photo and some of the athlete’s fans took to the comments to react to his son’s height. “He is so cute! Looks just like his dad,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Wow!” A separate follower pointed out that Julian is not too hard to tower over as he is not even six feet tall. “Jet11 fits in any pocket quite nicely. Sneek [sic] him right into the movies:),” the fan joked. So shady!

Tom’s latest post of his son comes just two days after he posted a mirror selfie in his just his underwear to promote his brief company BRADY. The father-of-three posted the selfie on his Instagram and on Twitter, where he asked some of his friend’s for their input. “Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand,” he captioned the sexy post. After his clothing company re-posted the snapshot, many of Tom’s fans rushed to compliment him on the post. “Tommy in his thirst trap era!”, one admirer gushed, while another joked, “Unlike my wife, I’m here for the comments.”

After the Super Bowl champion posted the selfie, his friend, Rob Gronkowski, took a friendly jab at him for his efforts on the thirst trap. “I don’t think he did it right… his hand is not in the right place,” Rob joked to ET on Tuesday, Feb 7. “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up!” And Julian even made a video to publicly rate the underwear selfie via his Instagram on Tuesday. “Lighting? I don’t know, I mean it’s good… the background is great,” he began. “What are we covering bubs? I mean let it hang bubs!”

As many know, the iconic former football player retired “for good” as of last week. Tom took to Instagram on Feb. 1 to announce his retirement to his 13.6 million followers. “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he said in the emotional video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Tom’s departure from his beloved sport also comes less than four months after he and model, Gisele Bundchen, divorced in Oct. 2022. The power couple called it quits after 13 years of marriage and three children. During their relationship, the blonde bombshell and her ex welcomed: Vivian Lake Brady, 10, Benjamin Brady, 13, and Jack.