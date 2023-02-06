Tom Brady Strips Down To Just His Underwear For Sexy New Mirror Selfie: Photo

Retirement seems to be suiting Tom Brady very well, which he proved when he posted a mirror selfie rocking just his underwear. The 45-year-old posted a photo to his Instagram story and Twitter rocking a pair of BRADY Boxer Briefs with no shirt on.

Tom looked stunning as he sat on the edge of his bed wearing a pair of the BRADY Boxer Briefs in a new Heather Crimson color. He was shirtless in the photo with his legs spread open while a gorgeous vista of the beach was pictured behind him. Tom posted the photo with the caption, “Deals a deal. Did I do it right?,” as he tagged his former NFL teammates, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

The reason this trend started in the first place, is because Tom tweeted out a previous BRADY campaign featuring male models wearing boxers while shirtless. He replied to the tweet back in June 2022, writing, “40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand.”

40k likes and I’ll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand 🤝 🤝 https://t.co/ANFE3Ez7Cd — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 9, 2022

The tweet obviously got over 40k likes, so the brand tweeted to Tom on Feb. 6, “Hey @TomBrady we haven’t forgotten about this.” Tom being the stand-up guy he is, posted the photo of himself rocking the underwear while shirtless.

Tom recently announced his official retirement from the NFL and while he has “retired” in the past and eventually come back, he insisted that this time is for real. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted an Instagram video on Feb. 1, saying to the camera, “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good.” He continued to say, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.”