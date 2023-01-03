Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’

Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”

Earlier in the year, Tom revealed that Jack was following in his footsteps by picking up the pigskin. “He’s playing high school football now,” said Tom on an October episode of his podcast. “I could never imagine he’d be in high school. I never imagined him playing football. So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me.” Tom said that Jack plays as “a free safety, and he also plays quarterback. So, I love watching him play quarterback because I think there are very few things in life that I could probably help him with. You know, I don’t have a lot of specialties in life other than probably throwing the football. He’s way smarter.”

Hopefully, Jack got some new clothes for Christmas. Tom reunited with Jack and his other children — son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian – on Dec. 27. Tom’s team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a game on Christmas (Dec. 25), meaning that Tom was busy at work while his kids were busy opening presents. Brady finally reunited with Ben and Vivian (whom he shares with his ex, Gisele Bundchen) and Jack (whom Tom shares with Bridget Moynahan) for a Brady family Christmas.

This was the first Christmas since Tom and Gisele, 42, finalized their divorce, ending their 16-year relationship. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” Tom said on his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after.”

The Bucs were able to squeak out a win against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day. On Jan. 1, the Bucs defeated the Carolina Panthers and, thus, clinched the NFC South division title. It also secured them a spot in the postseason. “I’m happy we’re in the playoffs, and I’m happy we get a chance to compete for a world championship,” said the seven-time Super Bowl champion. “And we got one very important game against Atlanta on Sunday. I’m excited to have another chance to go out there and take the field doing something I love to do. And we’ll see if we can make it as great a game as we did yesterday.”