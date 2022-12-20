Tom Brady Reveals When He’ll Celebrate Christmas With His Kids As He Prepares For Dec. 25 Game

Tom Brady, 45, is about to mark his first Christmas after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, and unfortunately he can’t be with his three children that day since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an away game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” Tom said about missing Christmas this year on the latest episode of his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “And I think that’s what life’s about,” he added.

Tom then revealed when he’ll celebrate Christmas with his kids Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” the quarterback explained.

“Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time,” Tom continued. “So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive. There’s physical, mental, emotional. Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us.”

Tom’s recent life challenges include his divorce from Gisele, 42, who is the mother of his kids Benjamin and Vivian. The 13-year marriage unraveled after Tom decided to retire, then unretire, from the NFL back in March, which allegedly upset Gisele. A source told us that Gisele felt “lied to” after Tom announced he’d return to the sport.

“He’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October and stated that the split was “amicable.” The famous exes remain on good terms and Gisele even purchased a 6,600 square-foot mansion close by Tom’s luxurious residence in Florida, which should make co-parenting their children way easier.