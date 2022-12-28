Tom Brady Reunites With His 3 Kids To Celebrate Christmas After Being Away For Football: Photos

Tom Brady enjoyed a belated Christmas celebration with his three children, as the NFL star navigated his first holiday season co-parenting with Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady‘s Christmas looked a lot different this year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, had a football game on Dec. 25, so he had to wait a few days before he rang in the holiday with his three children. Tom let his son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, spend Christmas with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 42, in Brazil, while his son Jack, 15, was presumably with Bridget Moynahan. Tom finally reunited with all his kids on Dec. 27 and he documented their belated Christmas celebration on Instagram.

Tom shared a photo of his kids all posing together in front of a Christmas tree. The children were all dressed in casual attire including sweatshirts and sweatpants. Tom also took a photo of Christmas stockings on the wall for his three kids, plus their dogs Lua and Fluffy.

The NFL star bought his children socks for Christmas and they modeled them in the photos. One of the boys’ socks were black and said, “Do Not Disturb I’m Gaming”. Vivian’s socks were red and green and said, “Just a Girl Who Loves Horses.” This was Tom’s first Christmas as a divorced man, following his split from Gisele in October after 13 years of marriage.

Tom previously revealed that that he’d be celebrating Christmas with his children late because of his football commitments. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with,” he said on his SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional, and then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after,” the quarterback explained. The Buccaneers ended up winning the Dec. 25 game against the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 19-16.

While Tom was busy playing football, his ex-wife spent Christmas with their two children in Brazil, where she reunited for relatives including her parents. Benjamin and Vivian explored their mother’s native country with various activities like bike riding, horse back riding, and fishing.

It seems that Tom and Gisele successfully navigated their first Christmas as co-parents. When they announced their split in October, which was apparently over Tom’s decision to retire, then unretire, from the NFL, both stars made it clear that their number one priority was their children. They’ve definitely held true to that promise throughout the holiday season.

