Gisele Bundchen Reunites With Family In Brazil For 1st Christmas After Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bundchen, 42, returned to her roots for Christmas and spent quality time with her Brazilian family. The Victoria’s Secret model, who split from husband Tom Brady, 45, in October, took the former couple’s children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, to see her relatives in Rio Grande do Sul where they celebrated the holidays all together. Gisele shared photos from the trip on Instagram, including a sweet snapshot of her with her parents Vania and Valdir.

In other images, Gisele captured her two children exploring her native country with outdoor activities like bike riding, horse riding, and fishing. Another photo showed Gisele and all her loved ones gathered for an outdoor picnic. The Brazilian beauty also enjoyed a solo snapshot where she smelt gorgeous purple flowers in a garden.

Gisele captioned her vacation post, “It’s my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. Always so good to be back home❤️ Always so good to be back home.”

This was Gisele’s first Christmas since her split from Tom after 13 years of marriage. Gisele divorced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after he retired, then unretired, from the NFL earlier this year, which apparently upset his longtime wife. “Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Gisele wrote on Instagram when she confirmed the split. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Gisele and Tom have actually remained on good terms since they ended their marriage. In fact, Gisele even purchased a lavish $11.5 million mansion directly across from Tom’s waterfront residence on Indian Creek Island in Florida, so that the exes can easily co-parent their two children.

While Tom’s been busy with football, Gisele has enjoyed quality time with her kids since she divorced their famous father. For Vivian’s 10th birthday, Gisele took her daughter to Walt Disney World in Florida. That was before Gisele, Vivian, and Benjamin all jetted off to Brazil to see Gisele’s family.