Gisele Bundchen Meditates, Cuddles Daughter Vivian & More As She ‘Recharges’ With Her Kids In Brazil

Life is treating Gisele Bundchen well after her divorce from Tom Brady. The gorgeous model, 42, enjoyed a relaxing vacation in Brazil with her kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, which she documented in an Instagram post from December 18. “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!” Gisele wrote in her caption, alongside the footage of the family of three on the trip.

While enjoying some time alone, Gisele soaked up the sun in a leopard bikini on the beach and meditated on a big gray couch outside. In another solo shot, Gisele smiled at the camera as she made the shape of a heart with her hands around the incredible sunset. The mom-of-two rocked a grey crop top for that scenic shot.

In a cute mother-daughter photo, Gisele cuddled up to Vivian who sat on the famous model’s lap. Gisele also captured a shot of her two children playing together outside. The rest of Gisele’s post featured footage of food that they indulged in on vacation.

Gisele’s about to mark her first Christmas as a divorced woman, following her split from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to whom she was married for 13 years. Tom and Gisele announced their split after Tom retired, then unretired, from the NFL earlier this year, reportedly upsetting his longtime wife’s expectations for a definitive end to his highly successful career.

“Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” Gisele wrote on Instagram when she confirmed the split. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. But we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The famous exes appear to still be friendly after ending their marriage. Gisele actually bought a lavish $11.5 million mansion directly across from Tom’s waterfront residence on Indian Creek Island. It doesn’t appear that Tom or Gisele are dating again after the divorce, though it’s only a matter of time until that happens.