Rob Gronkowski Mocks Tom Brady’s Thirst Trap Selfie In His Underwear

Rob Gronkowski enjoyed giving his NFL BFF Tom Brady a hilariously hard time about the retired quarterback’s recent underwear selfie. After the iconic football player shared a photo of himself in nothing but his briefs, Tom’s former teammate Rob pointed out what was lacking in the sultry snap and how Tom could have gotten a few more “likes” out of it. “I don’t think he did it right… his hand is not in the right place,” Ron joked to ET on Tuesday, Feb 7. “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up!”

The former football star, who retired in 2022 after playing alongside Tom for years, carried on his critique by saying, “That’s what’s supposed to be showing, you gotta show the package, Tom.” Of course, it was all in good fun, as Rob continued, “Everything looks good, beside his hand placement. When I saw that I was a little shocked it’s uncharacteristic of him, for sure.” He added, “But that’s what we love about Tom, when he throws a curveball, it’s always for the fun and it’s always great to see him doing that.”

Ron and Tom are definitely friendship goals taken to the next level. The two superstar NFL teammates formed a tight bond over the years playing for both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The time together matured into a lasting bromance both on and off the field. The dynamic is so effortless, they can enjoy the spoils of winning Super Bowls or thrive off mocking each other, as in the case of Rob’s underwear selfie soliloquy. Either way, this relationship is one for the books.

“I would say basically the friendships are developed over football too,” Rob explained to reporters in 2018. “Over studying football together, getting together in the offseason, extra stuff during the season and you just want to build that up so you can be on the same page and be the best chemistry possible that you can be.” Tom returned the sentiment at the time, saying, “Well, I think that speaks to our relationship and I feel as strongly about him as he does about me. I love the guy. He has had a big impact on my career personally, professionally.”