Tom Brady Pays Tribute To Both His Exes, Gisele Bundchen & Bridget Moynahan, In Retirement Announcement

In his 'official' retirement message, Tom shared adorable photos of his three children he shares with his two gorgeous exes.

Tom Brady made sure to give a special shoutout to his family, including his exes, when he retired from football “for good” on Wednesday, February 1. The iconic quarterback said goodbye to the NFL on his Instagram and added sweet snaps (below) of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their two kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, as well as son Jack, 15, whom Tom shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. In his IG announcement, he mentioned them all first as well, writing, “I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all, I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you.”

In the photo with Gisele, who had this to say about the second retirement, with the first being a point of contention between the pair, the Brazilian supermodel was seen walking with her arms around Vivian and Benjamin as they made their way through Raymond James Stadium at the 2021 Super Bowl, where Tom’s Buccaneers beat the Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. Gisele and Tom married in 2009 and split in 2022 after Tom had taken back his retirement and signed up to play again.

For the pic with Bridget and Jack, the trio were dressed casually, with Tom and Jack in just their socks and the John Wick star in flip-flops. Tom and Bridget dated for two years and after they broke up in 2006, the actress learned she was pregnant with Jack.

After Tom’s Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night and ended Tampa Bay’s season, fans wanted to know Tom’s football future and he delivered the answer on Wednesday morning. In an Instagram video, posted on Feb. 1, Tom announced, “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good.”

He continued, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me — my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

