Gisele Bundchen & Shirtless Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente Enjoy Beach Day In Costa Rica

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente appear to be having a lot of fun together in Costa Rica. On Saturday, March 18, Tom Brady‘s ex and her jiu-jitsu instructor were spotted walking on the sand, taking a dip in the ocean and throwing a frisbee back and forth. Joaquim also showed off his ripped body while going shirtless on the beach, and Gisele wore a bikini top under a loose shirt with short shorts, so they were certainly dressed for fun-filled day on the shore.

Gisele and Joaquim have been in Costa Rica for at least a week together, as they were pictured taking a stroll on a dirt road on March 13. Gisele was also spotted taking her daughter Vivian, horseback riding on the beach over the weekend. But this isn’t the first time Gisele and Joaquim have spent quality time together in Costa Rica. This new getaway comes just two months after they were seen horseback riding in the Central American country, where Gisele used to vacation with her ex-husband.

In Nov. 2022, Gisele and Joaquim were also photographed enjoying a meal at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas, with her and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. That’s when romance rumors first started, but Gisele has previously stated that she only knows Joaquim because she signed Benjamin up for jiu-jitsu lessons, and then she, too, fell in love with it. “Initially, I wasn’t even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I bought [Ben] into the first class, and started talking with Joaquim, I realized it was much more than self-defense,” she told Dust Magazine in 2022.

A recent report by the Daily Mail also claims Gisele has her sights set on billionaire hotel mogul Jeffrey Soffer, and “they’ve been seeing each other for several months now”. So, perhaps, Joaquim really is just a friend. Either way, they definitely seem to he having fun in Costa Rica together.