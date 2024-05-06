Kim Kardashian Reacts to Tom Brady’s Diss About Kanye West & Her Kids

Kim Kardashian had a subtle reaction when Tom Brady snuck a diss about her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West in during his set at The Roast of Tom Brady as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival on Sunday, May 5. When Tom, 46, finally took the stage, he got a chance to respond to every comic, celebrity, and athlete who roasted him, and he had a hilarious joke about Ye,46, to roast Kim, 43.

When Tom took the stage to respond to all the roasts against him, he got a jab against Ye when he roasted the SKIMS founder. “Kim Kardashian, thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he quipped. “Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad.”

I’m totally here for Tom Brady roasting Kanye West for being home with the kids while Kim Kardashian is out getting booed. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/6b0bB0wjsh — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 6, 2024

When the camera cut to Kim, she put on a smile. She seemed to let out a chuckle, and she gave Tom a small look that looked playfully unamused. A few fans weighed in on X (formerly Twitter) speculating that the reality star wasn’t into the joke. One person wrote that Kim was “visibly unimpressed” with the jab, but it’s not totally clear what her reaction was.

Despite some fan speculation on Kim’s reaction to the roast joke, The Kardashians star has made jokes about her ex-husband in the past, including when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” she said during her monologue. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

After making the joke, Kim revealed that Ye “walked out on SNL, like, mid-monologue,” during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians. She said that he was upset that she had used the word divorce.

Kim filed for divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage in February 2021. The pair share four kids: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.