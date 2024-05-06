 Kim Kardashian’s Reaction to Tom Brady’s Kanye West Joke at Roast – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Tom Brady’s Diss About Kanye West & Her Kids

The former NFL star took a swipe against the 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' rapper when he got up to the podium for his roast.

May 6, 2024 9:55AM EDT
tom brady ,kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu.
Image Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images/ Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Kim Kardashian had a subtle reaction when Tom Brady snuck a diss about her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West in during his set at The Roast of Tom Brady as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival on Sunday, May 5. When Tom, 46, finally took the stage, he got a chance to respond to every comic, celebrity, and athlete who roasted him, and he had a hilarious joke about Ye,46, to roast Kim, 43.

When Tom took the stage to respond to all the roasts against him, he got a jab against Ye when he roasted the SKIMS founder. “Kim Kardashian, thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight,” he quipped. “Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad.”

When the camera cut to Kim, she put on a smile. She seemed to let out a chuckle, and she gave Tom a small look that looked playfully unamused. A few fans weighed in on X (formerly Twitter) speculating that the reality star wasn’t into the joke. One person wrote that Kim was “visibly unimpressed” with the jab, but it’s not totally clear what her reaction was.

Despite some fan speculation on Kim’s reaction to the roast joke, The Kardashians star has made jokes about her ex-husband in the past, including when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America,” she said during her monologue. “A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After making the joke, Kim revealed that Ye “walked out on SNL, like, mid-monologue,” during a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians. She said that he was upset that she had used the word divorce.

Kim filed for divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage in February 2021. The pair share four kids: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

