Kim Kardashian Booed at Tom Brady Roast, Addresses Rumors About Dating the Former NFL Star

Kim Kardashian caught some heat while she was trying to roast Tom Brady at his roast at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 5. During the show, which was streamed live on Netflix, the reality star’s set was interrupted by the crowd booing her, but she eventually pushed through and was able to make jokes, including some about the rumors that she dated the former NFL player.

As Kim stood at the podium with a platinum blonde hair and holding a glass of champagne, Kim began to deliver a line about host Kevin Hart. “I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” she said. The crowd was rowdy though and began booing at her. She looked unsure what to do as she got booed. “Alright, alright,” she said. Kevin could be heard saying “whoa” in response to the audience.

Kim Kardashian getting publicly booed at Tom Brady’s roast is one of the greatest things to ever happen ever. pic.twitter.com/G831U3Lcfj — Joshua Pingley (@pingley) May 6, 2024

Despite some boos, Kim, 43, did not let them derail her from making a joke about Tom, 46, and the rumors about them dating with a reference to her 2007 sex tape scandal. “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” she quipped. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.”

Besides the boos, the SKIMS founder also found herself on the receiving end of some roasting when Tom came to the podium to close out the roast. “Kim Kardashian, thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad,” the Super Bowl champion said.

While Kim made some jokes about the dating rumors about Tom, she did reportedly just break up with a different football star: Odell Beckham Jr. It was reported that they had split after less than a year of dating, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.