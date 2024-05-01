Kim Kardashian & Boyfriend Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Break Up After Less Than a Year Together

After dating for less than a year, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have split. Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday, April 30, that the Kardashians star, 43, and the football wide receiver, 31, called it quits on their low-key romance, but there are no “hard feelings” between them.

“Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “They had a good thing, and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

The insider also noted that “Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately.”

“Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship,” the source added. “She is all about being a hands-on mom.”

According to several outlets, Kim attended Odell’s birthday party in November 2023. Three months later, the duo were reportedly spotted together in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl kicked off in February. In March, Kim and Odell were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Before she was linked to Odell, Kim previously dated ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson for nearly one year. In 2022, the then-couple were photographed on various coast-to-coast dates in New York and California. They also attended the Met Gala together that year, where Kim famously re-wore Marilyn Monroe‘s sparkling gown.

At the time, Kim and Pete were dealing with the fallout from Kim’s split from ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. The pair — who were dubbed “Kimye” for years — were married from 2014 to 2022. The former spouses share their four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West. Since finalizing their divorce at the end of 2022, Ye, 46, moved on with his current wife, Bianca Censori.

In 2023, Kim sat down with Jay Shetty on his podcast, “On Purpose.” During her interview, the SKIMS boss explained her mindset on love.

“In relationships, you can love a person, miss a person so much, but still have the wisdom to know they’re not your person, and you’re better off not together,” she pointed out before adding, “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone.”