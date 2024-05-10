Justin Bieber’s Mom Clarifies Whether Hailey Is Pregnant With Twins

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are not expecting twins, his mother, Pattie Mallette, clarified. She initially sparked the thought among fans after the famous couple announced the big news on Thursday, May 9. That day, Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, shared a joint Instagram post from their vow renewal, featuring shots of Hailey’s growing baby bump.

Hailey’s father, Stephan Baldwin, reshared Hailey and Justin’s maternity photo shoot to his Instagram, which he captioned, “Love you guys. Blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let’s get ready to have some fun y’all.”

In response to his post, Pattie commented, “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” Her statement fueled speculation among fans that Hailey was expecting more than one baby.

“Wait, babies?” one fan replied. “Hold on, babies??” another chimed in. “Is there more than one baby twins [sic],” a third asked.

Upon seeing the confusion, Pattie swiftly explained in a separate comment. “No not twins lol I wish [sic],” she wrote. “I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

Justin and Hailey’s pregnancy announcement comes nearly six years after they got married in September 2018. Although it’s still too early to decipher when Hailey will give birth, PEOPLE reported how the soon-to-be parents are preparing for the arrival of their child.

“They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved,” a source told the outlet on Thursday, May 9. “This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby.”

Last year, Hailey told GQ that motherhood was “something that [she looked] forward to” but emphasized that the choice was not up for public scrutiny. At the time, she had faced false pregnancy rumors on social media.

“It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes,” the model said. “And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f**king care. Let me do what I want to do with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that.”