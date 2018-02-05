Leah Remini & Super Bowl Viewers Furious Over Scientology Commercial — See Scathing Tweets

The Church of Scientology dropped a commercial during the 2018 Super Bowl and it has Leah Remini and countless others up in arms!

Although loads of fans tuned in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, we’re betting just as many tuned in for the ads! However, some viewers were upset with one particular commercial. The Church of Scientology bought a 30-second spot designed to convince curious viewers to learn more about the religion and it was not well received! “Yet again Scientology spends millions to buy #SuperBowl ads. Scientology continues to behave as a for-profit company rather than a tax-exempt religion. # NotCurious,” former Church of Scientology member Leah Remini, 47, wrote. And she wasn’t alone!

“The entire bar actively booed the Scientology ad,” another user wrote alongside a meme featuring Meryl Streep in the comedy classic Death Becomes Her where she says, “These are the moments that make life worth living.” “A Scientology ad?!!!” yet another critic captioned a GIF of a woman running out of a building. “I knew the Super Bowl would be boring but I was not expecting SCARY.” So yeah, people were NOT hiding their honest opinions! Head here for highlights from this year’s ads that aired during Super Bowl 52!

Other viewers also took Leah’s lead and decided to comment on the fact that the Church of Scientology was willing to shell out the insanely high price of a Super Bowl commercial while officially a non-profit. “WHOA…. @Scientology took all the money they scam from poor, vulnerable people and spent it on a Super Bowl ad try to convince people they’re totally normal. What a way to spend your tithes,” yet another viewer wrote. This isn’t the first time Scientology has bought a Super Bowl ad. In fact, it’s the sixth year in a row, according to the New York Daily News. But it doesn’t appear to be winning anyone over!

Yet again Scientology spends millions to buy #SuperBowl ads. Scientology continues to behave as a for-profit company rather than a tax-exempt religion. #NotCurious — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 5, 2018

My live reaction to the Scientology cult ad during the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/ggIlaDmIDd — Baratunde (@baratunde) February 5, 2018

…and we’ve got a Scientology ad on the Super Bowl. Well, got to use those tax exempt dollars for something. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) February 5, 2018

Hey Scientology. A super bowl ad is not going to save your crazy ass. — Clayton Morris (@ClaytonMorris) February 5, 2018

WHOA…. @Scientology took all the money they scam from poor, vulnerable people and spent it on a Super Bowl ad try to convince people they're totally normal. What a way to spend your tithes. — Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) February 5, 2018

when you realize both the NFL and NBC had to approve that scientology ad for it to even run pic.twitter.com/zol1raGoZn — Laura (@LAM1086) February 5, 2018

The entire bar actively booed the Scientology ad pic.twitter.com/tBsNQvZPnC — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) February 5, 2018

A Scientology ad?!!! I knew the Super Bowl would be boring but I was not expecting SCARY pic.twitter.com/geIKyKluGg — The Morally Corrupt Faye Resnick (@tomsnyds) February 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think? Are you offended by the Church of Scientology’s commercial or no? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below!