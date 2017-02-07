Tom Brady Reveals Hilarious ‘Prayer’ He Used To Win The Super Bowl — See Meme

Courtesy of Twitter

Tom Brady likes memes too! Fresh off his fifth Super Bowl win, the NFL quarterback acknowledged a pic of him ‘praying’ during the game that went viral. And he had the BEST reaction. Scroll down to see the funny meme!

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 39, might have it all — multiple Super Bowl championships, a supermodel wife, and phenomenal athletic ability — but it seems the NFL hottie might also have the greatest sense of humor. After the Patriots made a unbelievable comeback during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 51 to win it all, fans are still going crazy. During the first half, many believed the Atlanta Falcons had it in the bag, going into Lady Gaga‘s performance at halftime with a 21-3 lead. It was at this moment a photo was taken of Tom looking frustrated on the sidelines. After the team made their comeback, however, the memes were being created as fast as wildfire!

The man does it all! @tombrady #GOAT A photo posted by Elliot Tebele (@fuckjerry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

When Elliot Tebele (aka @f***jerry), one of the top Instagram spots for comedy, created a meme, saying, “I need to know what prayer Brady said so I can use it later on in life.” The photo was captioned, with “4real. Tom call me.” And guess what…the NFL quarterback responded!

“Hey so remember that whole David Tyree thing from a few years ago…” Tom commented on the pic. As sports aficionados know, this is reference to a catch by New York Giants player David Tyree, 37 from 2008. The magnificent catch — often referred to to as the “helmet catch”– occurred during Super Bowl XLII in which the Giants beat the Patriots, who were undefeated that year. That catch won the New York team the game, and is still regarded as one of the best catches in Super Bowl history.

Tom did not want to let his team go through a similar situation! His response suggests that he was praying since his team lost with a big catch in the past, let them win with a catch this time. The NFL powerhouse’s prayers were answered as Julian Edelman caught “one of the greatest catches I’ve ever seen,” Tom recalls to Washington Post. “I don’t know how in the hell he caught it.” It is now, right behind David as, the second greatest catch in any Super Bowl. Hell yeah!

