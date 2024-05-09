Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Goes Instagram Official With New BF Breckin Meyer 2 Years After His Death

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo went Instagram Official with her new boyfriend Breckin Meyer with a cute selfie on Tuesday, May 7. The photo was taken at a racetrack, and the pair looked like they were having a blast, celebrating Breckin’s 50th birthday. In the caption, Kelly, 44, gushed about all of the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star’s wonderful qualities.

In the photo, the couple were both wearing black sunglasses, as the racetrack was seen behind them. Kelly stunned in a checkered, black-and-white tank top. Breckin sported a beachy-looking button-down with drawings of palm trees in black-and-white and in pink.

In the caption, Kelly had a beautiful birthday message for her boyfriend. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! To the man who is kind, sweet, silly, thoughtful, completely hilarious, handsome, understanding, charming, forever curious, compassionate, witty, warm & wonderful. You deserve to be endlessly celebrated today,” she wrote along with a cake, heart, and party emoji.

This marked the first time that Kelly has posted an Instagram photo with Breckin, and many people took notice in the comment section. So many famous friends showed support for her and said that they were happy to see her celebrate her love.

Kelly’s late husband, Bob Saget, died at 65 on January 9, 2022. Following his death, Kelly shared an emotional tribute to him in a statement. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” she said. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.” Since Bob’s death, Kelly has penned many tributes to the late Full House star.

Kelly made her first public appearance with Breckin, when she attended Steven Tyler’s Grammy viewing party in February. At the event, she spoke about how she waited for some time after Bob’s death to begin dating. “It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,'” she told E! News.