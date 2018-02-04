Verizon’s Super Bowl Commercial Celebrates First Responders Who Answer Distress Calls

Verizon just debuted its first Super Bowl commercial since 2011 and it was so meaningful. The short clip celebrated first responders who answer the calls of those in need. Watch it here!

Verizon dedicated their Super Bowl spot to all of the heroes who answer calls from people in life-threatening situations. The ad was introduced by a 10 second clip, with a voice over by Halftime Show performer Justin Timberlake. “While we watch tonight, let’s remember the first responders who keep us safe every day. Join me, Justin Timberlake, and Verizon, in thanking first responders at AllOurThanks.com,” the singer said over an ad that showed firefighters on the job.

The clip was then followed by a 60 second commercial called “Answering the Call,” which depicted the true rescue stories of real people. It also showed the moments in which they were able to thank the first responders who saved their lives. By going to the website advertised in Justin’s intro ad, you too can share your own personal appreciation for the first responders in your local community and participate in a donation match to the American Red Cross. You can rewatch the TV spot in the video above!

This was the company’s first Super Bowl ad in seven years, so we didn’t know what to expect. While it was previously confirmed that the carrier would run a commercial for the first time since 2011, it kept all of its details a secret until airing live on TV. But now we know that it was worth the wait!

While every company wants to have the most memorable commercial during the big game, Verizon had even more reason to step it up. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Sprint released its full 60-second ad, which threw MAJOR shade at its competitor. In the ad, a scientist is taking notes about an artificial intelligence named Evelyn. When the robot sees its creator’s phone buzz with a billing notification from Verizon, it asks point blank why he pays twice as much for an unlimited plan when “Sprint’s network reliability is less than a 1% difference than Verizon.” Evelyn, along with other robots, then mock the doctor to the point where he felt compelled to make the switch. With the wireless network using its Super Bowl spot to diss its competition, Verizon needed to bring its A-Game. We’re glad to see that the company didn’t stoop to mudslinging its opponents and instead chose to highlight the people who keep us all safe from harm.

This Super Bowl, let’s put the spotlight on our first responders. Join Justin Timberlake in thanking them for everything they do. #AllOurThanks — Verizon (@verizon) February 5, 2018

Every day, first responders all over the country answer the call. Now it’s our turn to give them the thanks they deserve. #AllOurThanks — Verizon (@verizon) February 5, 2018

