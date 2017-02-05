Katy Perry, Hillary Clinton & More Gush Over Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

SLAAAAY! Lady Gaga, as expected, totally killed the Super Bowl 51 halftime show on Feb. 5! The dancing, singing, and epic fireworks show is now driving tons of celebrities to Twitter, including veteran Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Joe Biden and MORE!
Lady Gaga, 30, literally made us go gaga during the Super Bowl 51 halftime show. Our jaws were practically stapled to the floor as we watched endless surprises unravel on stage in amazement. Gaga’s best Joanne and The Fame mashups had everybody in the crowd singing along, her dance moves were on POINT, and of course her fashion was out of this world. Wherever the “Million Reasons” singer goes, expect the unexpected. Of course we’re not the only ones totally obsessed with her performance. Ariana Grande, Lauren Bushnell and MORE couldn’t refrain from gushing over Gaga!
Since the Super Bowl is one of the most televised events in US history, the halftime show ALWAYS brings in mixed opinions. But for the most part, everyone seemed to love Gaga, who was also joined by Tony Bennett, and Luke Bryan. Gaga’s good friend Tony kicked off the game with a brief video that got audiences hyped up, while the country cutie touched all of us with his emotional rendition of the American national anthem. The crowed went wild with applause for each spectacular performance. Dare we say that the music was better than the actual football?
What an amazing game so far, though! The Atlanta Falcons started this match as the underdogs who’ve never won a Super Bowl in their life, but boy how they’ve turned things around. If things continue to go this way for Matt Ryan‘s team, there’s no doubt that they’ll defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Falcons are up by THREE touchdowns! Can the Patriots catch up in time?
HollywoodLifers, how do YOU think Gaga performed? What was your favorite halftime moment?