‘Stranger Things’ Fans Joke It’s Just A Tide Ad After David Harbour’s Funny Super Bowl Commercial

Did Duffer Brothers trick us into watching a Tide ad? ‘Stranger Things’ fans are joking about it after David Harbour’s Super Bowl ad. See the memes!

Okay, so the adventures of Will Beyers, Eleven, and the rest of the Hawkins, Indiana gang haven’t been tricking us into watching a two-series-long commercial for Tide laundry detergent. Or have they? Stranger Things have happened, right? Oh god, sorry for that. David Harbour, aka Chief Hopper’s commercial for Tide that aired during Super Bowl LII became instantly iconic, and even people who aren’t Stranger Things fans (who are you??) thought so.

David basically spoils the rest of the very expensive, highly anticipated commercials during the Super Bowl in his own ad by going through the most popular tropes: kids having a blast while drinking soda; a hardworking American toiling away at his job; a happy and wholesome family spending time together at home; sexy 20-somethings frolicking on the beach, and so many more! Our personal favorite? David taking over a Mr. Clean commercial to do his famous Hopper dance in the white costume. Honestly, we were swooning.

The memes immediately started rolling in about how Stranger Things was probably, definitely just a giant ad for Tide laundry detergent. How does Hopper’s uniform always stay so crisp and clean after literally crawling around in the Upside Down? Tide. How do the gang clean Demogorgon guts off their tees after a particularly stressful day? Tide, of course! Can you imagine if David and the Duffer Brothers were just playing the long con on us this entire time? Hey, they got our attention. The memes about the Stranger Things theory are absolutely hilarious:

Winona wondering now whether Stranger Things is a Tide ad like pic.twitter.com/TUDctSEB0u — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 5, 2018

Season 3 of Stranger Things = Tide Ad pic.twitter.com/7CsABqDTeM — Matt Wright (@CoachMattWright) February 5, 2018

Hopper definitely feeding Eleven Tide pods in season 3 of Stranger Things pic.twitter.com/BhkhEewyDz — Mitchell Gonya (@MCGonya1) February 5, 2018

You guys…stranger things is two whole seasons worth of tide ads pic.twitter.com/FzNHO8Uwe6 — Dante (@danteestrada_) February 5, 2018

