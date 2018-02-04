Bradley Cooper, LeBron James & More Stars Celebrate Epic Eagles Victory Over Patriots In Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles pulled out an epic Super Bowl 52 win over the favored New England Patriots. We’ve got Bradley Cooper & more celeb fans celebrating the win.

OMG! Super Bowl 52 between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles was one hell of a ride and celebrities were glued to every minute of the action. A wild first half saw the Eagles up 22-12 but the Pats came back and scored on their first play of the third quarter. The teams kept answering each other and keeping the game a close nail-biter til the very end. With a final score of 41-33, Philly is taking home their first Vince Lombardi Trophy and there are some Hollywood stars who are VERY excited about it.

Celebs immediately took to Twitter to congratulate the winners, even though some stars were already there in person for the big game in Minneapolis, MN. Bradley Cooper, 43, was seen cheering on every Eagles score in cutaways showing him in the owners’ box with a prime viewing spot. The actor is a Philly native and is such a big Eagles fan that he actually narrated the team’s hype video released days ahead of the game. Girlfriend Irina Shayk, 32, was there to help calm his nerves as the lead went back and forth between teams.

Famous Philly fans and stars who just plain wanted the underdog Eagles to win immediately took to Twitter after the game to celebrate:

Hold What A Min, Y’all thought I was finish! #FreeMeek, Congrats @Eagles and the whole city of Philadelphia on their 1st one in franchise history. I know the feeling first hand. S/O my dog @LG_Blount(BacktoBack chips) — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 5, 2018

Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So much for both teams to be proud of! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 5, 2018

Finally! Even though the @Eagles beat my @Vikings I was cheering for them tonight! Congrats! #SuperBowlLll — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) February 5, 2018

Defense wins games! Congrats Eagles. Way to play- last play! Last moment! — Bill Nye (@BillNye) February 5, 2018

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, 88, pretty much won Twitter with this:

Even die-hard Patriots superfan Donnie Wahlberg had to give props to how brilliantly the Eagles played…and vowed the two teams would see each other again in 2018 (well, maybe not as Pats defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is leaving the team and expected to be named the Detroit Lions head coach in a few days):

The best team always wins. Congrats to #Philly. Today, and this year, your @Eagles are the best team. ps- See you next year. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 5, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Super Bowl 52? Are you happy that the Eagles managed to come out on top?