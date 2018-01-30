Peter Dinklage Rap Battles Morgan Freeman In Doritos & Mtn. Dew’s Super Bowl 52 Ad

It’s Tyrion versus the voice of God. Peter Dinklage — who gives us his pick for the big game — gets lit as Morgan Freeman chills in Doritos and Mt. Dew’s Super Bowl ad!

It’s Game of Thrones versus Bruce Almighty, as PepsiCo will make Super Bowl history by advertising two of its trademark brands back-to-back in a nationally televised commercial. On one side, it’s Peter Dinklage, 48, representing Doritos Blaze. The GoT legend brings the fire while “rapping” to Busta Rhymes’ verse from Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now.” Busta, 45, watches on as Peter spits fire – literally – as everything around him gets set ablaze. Lip-syncing to Busta’s spitfire delivery is rough, but leave it to Tyrion to do it.

If there’s anyone who can douse these flames, it’s the embodiment of cool itself: Morgan Freeman, 80. After taking a sip from the new lemon-lime flavored Mountain Dew ICE, Morgan – with Missy Elliott, 46, in his corner – gets his “freak on.” What’s cooler than cool? Ice Cold, as Morgan proves. It looks like Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew ICE are the perfect pairing for the Big Game.

While it’s hard to pick who won that rap battle, Peter Dinklage seems confident that the reigning Super Bowl champs will leave Minneapolis with the Lombardi trophy. “For the actual game, don’t the [New England] Patriots win quite often? Aren’t they the [New York] Yankees of football at this point?” Peter mused when EXCLUSIVELY talking with HollywoodLife.com. After a quick thought (“What’s the state of Tom Brady’s hand?” he asked) Peter made his decision. “I am thinking probably the Patriots. Yeah!”

The Patriots are the favorites to win Super Bowl 52, but will PepsiCo claim the title of “Best Super Bowl Commercial” with this rap battle? Even before the game, the brand sees this as a win. “This is a great example of the power of PepsiCo’s food and beverage portfolio coming to life for consumers on one of the world’s largest stages. Doritos and Mountain Dew go perfectly together, and both brands have passionate fan bases,” Al Carey, chief executive officer, PepsiCo North America, said in a statement, per Ad Week. “We think consumers will love Doritos Blaze and MTN DEW ICE, as well as this engaging Super Bowl ad.”

What do you think about Morgan and Peter’s rap battle, HollywoodLifers?