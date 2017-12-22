Is Lindsay Lohan Pregnant? See Her Cryptic Post Causing Major Fan Speculation

Wait, is Lindsay Lohan pregnant?! The actress just shared a bizarre post that has fans and followers buzzing! Check it out!

Lindsay Lohan just sent fans into a frenzy! She shared a macabre image on her Instagram that has fans theorizing that the Mean Girls alum could be pregnant! The post is a piece of artwork featuring a woman reclining on a bed. Sounds harmless enough, right? Did we mention the large head that’s hovering above her gaping stomach? Yikes! The floating head is attached to the woman by an umbilical cord. This certainly isn’t how we’d imagine her sharing pregnancy news, but Lindsay does have a penchant for surprising us!

But wait, there’s more! The redhead captioned the gruesome image, “Life is life,” along with the #MeToo hashtag. What is she trying to slyly tell her fans?! Could she be sharing that she was pregnant but tragically lost the baby? Also, the #MeToo hashtag shouldn’t be taken lightly. Is she revealing that she was a victim of sexual harassment? Head here for loads more images of Lindsay.

Her mysterious post was met with loads of sympathetic and inquisitive responses from fans. “Do you want a baby or are you pregnant or is this just art?” one fan asked in the comments section. “Linds…is this your pregnancy announcement?” another wrote. “I believe she’s saying she got pregnant by an abuser when she was young, and had an abortion. That’s why the #metoo. Just my observation,” yet another speculated. Wow. This image has seriously rattled Lindsay’s followers!

We should note that she was one of the very few to defend disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 65, when he was confronted with a wave of sexual misconduct allegations in Oct. Weinstein’s downfall is what first began the #MeToo movement. Soon, countless woman came forward to share their allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Here’s hoping Lindsay offers an explanation soon!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Is Lindsay preggo or no? Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below.