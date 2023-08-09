Lil Tay: 5 Things To Know About Viral Instagram Star & Rapper Dead at 14

Lil Tay's family announced the sad news that the teen rapper and influencer died unexpectedly. Find out more about the late Instagram star here.

August 9, 2023 12:30PM EDT
Image Credit: Lil Tay/Youtube

  • Lil Tay was a social media star and rapper.
  • She rose to fame as a nine-year-old rapper.
  • Her family announced her death in a statement on August 9, 2023.

Lil Tay, the teen who went viral as a nine-year-old rapper, has sadly died at 14. Her family announced the sad news that Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, had passed away on Wednesday, August 9. The family revealed that Tay’s brother had also died unexpectedly.  “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain,” they said. “During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

The family concluded the statement by paying tribute to the late star. “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her,” they said. Find out more about Lil Tay here.

Lil Tay was an influencer and rapper

Lil Tay’s family announced that she died. (Lil Tay/Youtube)

Lil Tay made her mark on social media early when she was only nine years old. She filmed videos insulting YouTuber RiceGum, and he responded, giving her notoriety. Months after her videos went viral, she was signed to the management group Tha Lights Global, per The Cut. She dropped her debut song “Money Way” in 2018.

She loved Louis Vuitton.

Lil Tay’s Instagram account — which boasts 3.2 million followers — is full of pics of her posing in the designer duds. From the looks of it, she had multiple handbags and scarves. She also liked cash, particularly in the form of $100 bills.

She was a big XXXTentacion fan.

Lil Tay showed that she was very influenced by the controversial late rapper XXXTentacion. After his death in 2018, she shared screenshots from a FaceTime call with him and some messages the two had shared. She wrote a loving tribute to him in the caption. “X you truly changed me,” she wrote. ” you were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail, you were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down.”

Lil Tay got to work with Chief Keef.

Early in her career, Tay got to collaborate with tons of huge stars. “Me and my big Bro @chieffkeeffsossa got a video on the way😆🚀 Gang Gang.. be ready,” she wrote on Instagram in 2018. Keef is known for songs like “Love Sosa” and “Hate Bein’ Sober.” Oh, and for his arrest history.

She wasn’t afraid to clap back.

Lil Tay’s photos are flooded with negative comments, but she didn’t shy away from responding to the haters. “YALL READY KNOW LIL TAY RICH AND FINNA GET RICHER SO STOP HATING AND GET UR MONEY UP,” she wrote in the caption of one pic.

