Lil Tay Dead At 14: Family Confirms ‘Unbearable Loss’ Of Teen Internet Star

Lil Tay‘s family revealed on Aug. 9 that the 14-year-old, whose real name is Claire Hope, has died. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the statement, which was posted on Lil Tay’s Instagram, said. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock.”

The statement continued, “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.” No further details about the passing of Lil Tay have been confirmed at this time.

Lil Tay became an Internet sensation in 2018 when she was just nine years old. She went viral for her rap videos, which included luxury cars and money. Despite her young age, she formed close relationships with other rappers, who she appeared to consider her mentors. In April 2018, she was spotted out with Chief Keef, and even teased a collaboration with him at one point.

Lil Tay also appeared to have a friendship with XXXTentacion, who passed away in June 2018. She took to Instagram to mourn the rapper’s loss, sharing a photo of them FaceTiming to go with her tribute. “You truly changed me,” she wrote. “You were there for me when everyone wanted me to fail. You were there to give me advice, you were there. As a father figure, when I don’t have one, you were here, FaceTiming me and calling me for hours when I’m down. Three hours ago you announced the Charity event we were going to throw. We had everything set up. I can’t believe this. The evil in the world. This isn’t goodbye.”

The teenager appeared to step away from social media after that post. Her Instagram page does not have any posts between that 2018 message and the announcement of her death.