Lil Tay: 5 Things To Know About The Rising 9-Year-Old Rapper Who’s Working With Chief Keef

Lil Tay, 9, is about to blow up, and we’re making sure you learn everything there is to know about Chief Keef’s new protégée. You’re going to want to watch this one!

Lil Tay, AKA Lil Tay Cosgrove, is reportedly working with rapper Chief Keef, 22, and the two were spotted together before Keef’s set at the Adidas: Das Day Block Party show on April 7 in Los Angeles. Here are five things to know about Lil Tay, 9!

1. Lil Tay was seen at Union Nightclub, where she did some “flexing” for the photogs. “I’m the youngest flexer of the century,” she shouted at the paparazzi, much to everyone’s amusement, before bragging about her money and clothes. You can watch the video above!

2. She likes Louis Vuitton a LOT. Lil Tay’s Instagram account — which boasts 282k followers — is full of pics of her posing in the designer duds. From the looks of it, she has multiple handbags and scarves. She also likes cash, particularly in the form of $100 bills.

3. The rising rapper only follows 93 people on Instagram. Lil Tay is picky about who she likes! She’s currently following Travis Scott, Migos, Lil Peep, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Jaden Smith, Gucci Mane, and of course Chief Keef.

4. Lil Tay is teaming up with Chief Keef on a new song and video. “Me and my big Bro @chieffkeeffsossa got a video on the way😆🚀 Gang Gang.. be ready,” she wrote on Instagram, though there’s no official release date yet. Keef is known for songs like “Love Sosa” and “Hate Bein’ Sober.” Oh, and for his arrest history.

I Dropped outa Harverd 🌟 A post shared by Lil Tay Cosgrove🦋 (@liltay) on Mar 31, 2018 at 5:42pm PDT

5. She’s not afraid of the haters. Lil Tay’s photos are flooded with negative comments, but she keeps at it. “YALL READY KNOW LIL TAY RICH AND FINNA GET RICHER SO STOP HATING AND GET UR MONEY UP,” she wrote in the caption of one pic.