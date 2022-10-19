Charlie’s Angles Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Looks Gorgeous In Cozy Sweater From Her New Line: Photo

Jaclyn Smith has never had a problem looking good. So, it’s no surprise that when the Charlie’s Angels icon, 76, shared a new pic wearing a plush sweater, her fans went wild. In the pic, which you can SEE HERE via her official Instagram account, Jaclyn sat in a luxurious chair (befitting a TV queen, of course,) wearing the gray and pink sweater and a pair of black pants. The fashion maven wore her famous locks, now blonde, in soft waves, and accessorized with a pear-shaped ring and a heavy chain gold necklace. “The jacquard sweater with fair isle details is right on trend for fall,” she captioned the October 19 photo. “It feels good on; soft and cozy.” The actress completed the post with the tag, #JSforNordstromRack.

Many of Jaclyn’s 243K followers took to the comments thread to gush over the lovely piece. “Timed that nicely with the weather change!” quipped one follower, while another wrote, “Loved your clothes for years! These prices are great too. Thanks for putting your name on designs most of us can afford.” Others praised her timeless beauty along with the sweater. “You look more beautiful now than ever before,” commented a fan. “I love love your blonde hair. You are an inspiration. Love the sweater. You have great style xxxo.”

Jaclyn’s radiant post comes just four days after she posted a ridiculously posh pic wearing a leopard faux fur jacket. “This leopard faux fur jacket from my collection is so chic and cozy and is the perfect fall fashion piece,” she captioned the luxe October 15 photo, noting that the jacket is also available through Nordstrom Rack.

The actress’s stunning good looks should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed her reign over Hollywood through the decades. And in a January interview with Page Six, she shared how she used “good lighting” to its best advantage when addressing a jaw dropping viral pic with her son, Gaston Richmond, 40. “I’ll tell you it was a good photo,” she conceded of the December 2021 post, in which she appeared almost to be his sister. “Right place, right time. That’s the luck of the draw. Great lighting. I’m with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party, so my eyes were probably glistening with tears there, sparkling because he’s one of the humans I worship.”