‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Looks Incredible In Silk Top For Date Night With Husband

Jaclyn Smith got all glammed up for date night this past weekend that she documented on Instagram. The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked gorgeous in a white silk top and matching pants as she posed in front of a staircase next to her husband, Dr. Brad Allen. Jaclyn rocked her signature blonde hair and held a white purse in her hand, while leaning next to Brad who dressed in a light blue button up and a black jacket and matching pants. “Ready for a night on the town,” Jaclyn wrote in her caption, while also tagging Beverly Hills, California as the location of their evening out.

Jaclyn and Brad have been so in love in their 25 years of marriage. Last month, the couple stepped out for a lunch date in Montecito, where Jaclyn was spotted buying a sweet card for her man. She stunned in a black-and-white-striped long sleeve top and skinny jeans. Once again, Jaclyn looked like she’s barely aged since her time as an original Angel from the hit show from the ’70s.

Fans have been obsessing over Jaclyn’s beauty ever since she shared that glowing photo from Dec. 2021 of herself with her son Gaston Richmond, 40, who she shares with her ex-husband Tony Richmond. After the image went viral, the successful actress told Page Six in Jan. 2022 that “great lighting” and great company made the snapshot pop.

“I’ll tell you it was a good photo. Right place, right time,” she shared. “I’m with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party, so my eyes were probably glistening with tears there, sparkling because he’s one of the humans I worship,” Jaclyn added.