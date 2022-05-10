‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Looks Incredible In Silk Top For Date Night With Husband

Jaclyn Smith was glowing in her latest Instagram photo, where she lovingly posed with her husband of 25 years, Brad Allen, 'for a night on the town.'

By:
May 10, 2022 12:20PM EDT
Jaclyn Smith
View gallery
Jaclyn Smith Jaclyn Smith previews her Holiday 2015 collection at the KMart showroom, New York, America - 06 May 2015 Jaclyn Smith previews her Holiday 2015 collection at KMart Showroom, coinciding with the 30th annivesary of the Jaclyn Smith Collection which includes apparel, accessories, shoes and home goods
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wonder Woman Jaclyn Smith goes Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jaclyn Smith BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BLW Clips / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jaclyn Smith Mark Zunino Atelier opening, Los Angeles, America - 07 Jan 2016
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Jaclyn Smith got all glammed up for date night this past weekend that she documented on Instagram. The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked gorgeous in a white silk top and matching pants as she posed in front of a staircase next to her husband, Dr. Brad Allen. Jaclyn rocked her signature blonde hair and held a white purse in her hand, while leaning next to Brad who dressed in a light blue button up and a black jacket and matching pants. “Ready for a night on the town,” Jaclyn wrote in her caption, while also tagging Beverly Hills, California as the location of their evening out.

Jaclyn and Brad have been so in love in their 25 years of marriage. Last month, the couple stepped out for a lunch date in Montecito, where Jaclyn was spotted buying a sweet card for her man. She stunned in a black-and-white-striped long sleeve top and skinny jeans. Once again, Jaclyn looked like she’s barely aged since her time as an original Angel from the hit show from the ’70s.

Fans have been obsessing over Jaclyn’s beauty ever since she shared that glowing photo from Dec. 2021 of herself with her son Gaston Richmond, 40, who she shares with her ex-husband Tony Richmond. After the image went viral, the successful actress told Page Six in Jan. 2022 that “great lighting” and great company made the snapshot pop.

“I’ll tell you it was a good photo. Right place, right time,” she shared. “I’m with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party, so my eyes were probably glistening with tears there, sparkling because he’s one of the humans I worship,” Jaclyn added.

More From Our Partners

ad