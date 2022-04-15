‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is keeping the love alive in her 25-year marriage, recently photographed in Montecito looking better than ever as she meets her man for lunch.

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.

Checking out the “romance” card section of the local spot Pierre LaFond & Company, Jaclyn was overheard saying, “I’m sure I’ll find something,” then adding how she had to “rush” to meet her hubby for lunch. Too sweet!

Dr. Brad Allen, Jaclyn Smith
Dr. Brad Allen and Jaclyn Smith at a Farrah Fawcett Foundation event (Broadimage/Shutterstock).

Jaclyn looks as good as ever these days! In addition to her Montecito outings, Jaclyn continues to stay active on her social media channels, posting with her son, Gaston Richmond, 39, back on Jan. 26. Numerous fans were enthralled with how great the actress looked in the snaps, which ultimately caused her to explain why the post must have gone viral.

“I’ll tell you it was a good photo. Right place, right time,” she told Page Six of the pic, which was captioned “My Son-Shine!” “That’s the luck of the draw,” Jaclyn went on, adding how “great lighting” and even better company made the whole scene pop. “I’m with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party, so my eyes were probably glistening with tears there, sparkling because he’s one of the humans I worship,” she said.

