‘Charlies Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Goes Makeup-Free While Doing Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Actress Jaclyn Smith ran errands in Beverly Hills without any makeup on, further highlighting just how naturally beautiful the 76-year-old still is.

Jaclyn Smith‘s natural beauty was on full display when she was photographed shopping in Beverly Hills just days before Christmas. The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star went completely makeup-free while exploring retail stores on Rodeo Drive on Tuesday (Dec. 21), and she looked drop-dead gorgeous while doing so. She let her highlighted hair down and wore a black shirt with white and blue stripes that color-coordinated with her light blue sweatshirt jacket and navy pants.

Jaclyn’s shopping day appeared to be fairly successful. The actress had several bags of purchased items in her hands as she was strutting down Rodeo Drive. They all appeared to be from Ralph Lauren, where Jaclyn must have quite the lengthy and expensive receipt from! In addition to the shopping bags, the Texas native held tightly onto a small leather bag from Celine. And to stay safe amidst surges of the COVID Omicron variant, Jaclyn wore a protective blue face mask.

Even at 76, Jaclyn still looks amazing. Fans recently marveled over the star’s ageless look when she posted a snapshot with her son Gaston Richmond, 39, to Instagram on December 15. Jaclyn lovingly wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on the actress’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.

Two months before that, Jaclyn looked gorgeous while ringing in her 76th birthday with a celebratory lunch at The Beverly Hills Hotel. She commemorated the event with an Instagram post in which she said she was “feeling blessed” at this stage of her life.