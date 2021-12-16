‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo.

Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.

Jaclyn looked nothing short of stunning in her new photo. The actress let her highlighted hair down while dressed in a dark blue long-sleeved shirt. Meanwhile, Gaston was sporting grayish hair and a mustache and beard and was dressed in a gray T-shirt. He looked so happy to be with his famous mother, who captioned the sweet family pic, “My Son-Shine!”

Jaclyn shares Gaston, plus daughter Spencer Margaret Richmond, 36, with ex-husband Anthony B. Richmond. She’s been married four times: first to actor Roger Davis, then to actor Dennis Cole, then to Anthony, 79, and finally to current husband Brad Allen. She has no other children aside from her two kids with Anthony.

In October, Jaclyn rang in her 76th birthday with a celebratory lunch at The Beverly Hills Hotel thrown by her pal Paul Anthony Love. Jaclyn had a delicious-looking chocolate cake at the party that was decorated with photos from her career, including when she played Kelly Garrett in Charlie’s Angels. “Took my breath away,” she wrote about the celebration on Instagram. “Feeling blessed! Thank you to everyone who’s sending me messages. It means the world to me.”