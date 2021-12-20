Lil Nas X Jokes That He Got The ‘Omarion’ Variant After Testing Positive For COVID

Lil Nas X made light of the fact that he’s contracted the Omicron variant of COVID, which is spreading at an alarming rate throughout the U.S.

Lil Nas X, 22, dropped a few jokes about testing positive for COVID-19 in tweets that he originally shared on Friday, December 17, but has since deleted. “Now that i’m sure i won’t die from covid i will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it,” the “Montero” singer wrote in his first tweet on the topic, according to Upprox. Lil Was then mocked the contagious Omicron variant of COVID and compared it to singer Omarion. “I’m not sure whether i’ve had the omarion or alicia keys variant of covid but this has not been a fun journey,” he jokingly said.

Lil Nas continued, “I only talk to people who have covid now. u non-covid b**ches need to stfu. us coviders run this sh*t!” Lil Nas’ next tweet, which has indeed been deleted, was quite startling. He wrote, “Covid really sucks. last night i was tryna watch porn then i sneezed snot all over penis lmao.”

Since those tweets, Lil Nas has been silent on his social media accounts. He’s among many people in the U.S. who recently tested positive for COVID, as the Omicron variant spreads at an alarmingly rapid rate. Other stars to recently contract the virus include Charlie Puth, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, and Keira Knightley.

Aside from this COVID diagnosis, Lil Nas had a pretty great 2021. His first full-length album came out in September and was a huge hit with music critics and fans. Lil Nas earned five nominations for the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, and Album of the Year for Montero. He was also named TikTok’s top artist of 2021!