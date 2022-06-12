Khloe Kardashian Rocks Olive Green Bikini For ‘Cousin Pool Party’: Watch

Khloe Kardashian is poolside ready! In a sizzling clip posted on her Instagram story on June 12, the 37-year-old rocked a tiny green string bikini while posing in front of a mirror. Over her shoulders was a patterned cover up that had the sun peaking through, while her honey blonde locks were tussled to the side. “Cousin pool party day wooooooo,” the caption playfully read.
This comes a mere days after the socialite strutted towards the camera of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimmons while rocking shiny pink pants and a matching halter top. She completed the glamorous look with long, wavy hair and a full face of makeup.
Khloe has been looking ultra confident lately since her tense and complicated situation with her basketball player ex Tristan Thompson. The two share are four-year-old daughter True together, but the couple called it quits around June of 2021. This came after Khloe found out that Tristan got another woman named Maralee Nichols pregnant. However, the most shocking aspect of the ordeal is the Khloe learned about the jarring news when her sister Kim read it online and informed her.
“I found out with the rest of the world, which is like the most offensive,” Khloe said during a May episode of a podcast called Not Skinny But Not Fat. “I mean, all of it is f***ed up, like, can there be like a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice,” she exclaimed in frustration.
However, she attempted to shed some positive light on the situation as well. “I also think that, you know, people do make mistakes and he’s still a good person. He’s not a good partner with me. And I want everyone to still have a fair shot at just being happy and having a good life. He’s always going to be in my life because of True. And he’s a great dad. That’s really all I need to focus on, is just his relationship with True.”