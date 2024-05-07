 Police Report Shooting Outside Drake’s Home Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef – Hollywood Life

Police Report Shooting Outside of Drake’s Home Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Toronto police responded to a shooting outside of the "Family Matters" rapper's mansion, which was featured on the cover of Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us."

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 7, 2024 1:45PM EDT
View gallery
Drake arrives at his birthday party at Sexy Fish In Miami. Pictured: Drake Ref: SPL5496900 251022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Drake and a mystery woman arrive for lunch at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez while vacationing in the French Riviera. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT / MEGA - BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chatsworth, CA - Drake & Michael B Jordan step out to support Bronny James, Amari Bailey & the Sierra Canyon Varsity Basketball squad play their last basketball game of the season. Drake shows a lot of emotion during the game; smiling, yelling frantically at the refs and cheering his boys as they fall short to be eliminated from the regional playoffs. Interestingly enough Drake made his feeling known in the form of fashion as he donned jeans with 'Fuck You' printed near his crotch. At the end of the game, he shows love to Amari Bailey who had a stellar season. Pictured: Drake, Michael B. Jordan, Bronny James, Amari Bailey, Savannah James BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images/305pics/GC Images

A security guard was injured outside of Drake’s home in Toronto after a shooting on Tuesday, May 7. The shooting comes in the midst of Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar. Police said that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and the security guard is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital. There is not a description of the suspect, according to a post from the Toronto Police Operations on X (formerly Twitter).

Police reported that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. outside of Drake’s home, which has been called “The Embassy.” A photo of an aerial view of the home was also featured as the cover artwork for Kendrick’s diss track “Not Like Us,” per The Daily Beast. Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them in a post on X.

Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force Inspector Paul Krawczyk spoke about the shooting at a press conference. “When officers arrived they located a male who was suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. That male was taken to hospital in serious condition,” he said. “That person was working, apparently, as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside of the gate in front of the residence when the shooting occurred.”

Prince Williams/Wireimage

The inspector said that he couldn’t confirm if Drake had been home when the shooting occurred. He also would not comment on suspected motives or whether the If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late rapper’s feud with Kendrick was being considered as a part of the investigation.

The shooting occurred after Drake released the latest song in the beef “The Heart Part 6.” As part of the song, Drake denied allegations that the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers rapper had brought against him, and he claimed to have fed the rapper false information, including a fake claim about an 11-year-old daughter, who Drake had not publicly acknowledged. The song came after the scathing songs “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us” by Kendrick were released on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

ad