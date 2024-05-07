Police Report Shooting Outside of Drake’s Home Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

A security guard was injured outside of Drake’s home in Toronto after a shooting on Tuesday, May 7. The shooting comes in the midst of Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar. Police said that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, and the security guard is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital. There is not a description of the suspect, according to a post from the Toronto Police Operations on X (formerly Twitter).

Police reported that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. outside of Drake’s home, which has been called “The Embassy.” A photo of an aerial view of the home was also featured as the cover artwork for Kendrick’s diss track “Not Like Us,” per The Daily Beast. Police encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact them in a post on X.

Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force Inspector Paul Krawczyk spoke about the shooting at a press conference. “When officers arrived they located a male who was suffering from an apparent gun shot wound. That male was taken to hospital in serious condition,” he said. “That person was working, apparently, as a security guard at the residence. He was standing outside of the gate in front of the residence when the shooting occurred.”

The inspector said that he couldn’t confirm if Drake had been home when the shooting occurred. He also would not comment on suspected motives or whether the If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late rapper’s feud with Kendrick was being considered as a part of the investigation.

The shooting occurred after Drake released the latest song in the beef “The Heart Part 6.” As part of the song, Drake denied allegations that the Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers rapper had brought against him, and he claimed to have fed the rapper false information, including a fake claim about an 11-year-old daughter, who Drake had not publicly acknowledged. The song came after the scathing songs “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us” by Kendrick were released on Friday and Saturday, respectively.