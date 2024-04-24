Ariana Biermann Reacts to Mom Kim Zolciak’s Social Media Post Implying Kroy Biermann Died

Kim Zolciak’s latest social media post proved to be a bit too much for her daughter, Ariana Biermann. After the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared an Instagram implying Kroy Biermann had died, Ariana, 22, reacted to the misleading post.

“I almost had a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram,” Ariana said via TikTok on April 23. “I physically don’t have any f***ing words. What? Like, what? The DMs I’m getting as well before I even saw the story.”

Earlier this week, Kim, 45, posted a black-and-white photo of herself with her estranged husband and Ariana’s father, Kroy, 38, accompanied by the hashtags “#RIP 💔 #LinkInBio.” The article link ended up being a gallery of celebrities who died in 2023.

“What would you do in this situation?” Ariana asked her followers. “Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof. Let’s see what’s coming next week.” Before her TikTok ended, the former Don’t Be Tardy star appeared to have a message for her mom. “I love you, but I just, like… My heart, like, tugging,” she said. “Like, no. The f***?”

This isn’t the first time Kim has shared misleading posts on social media. In November 2023, fans speculated that her daughter, Brielle Biermann, could be pregnant when she shared a sonogram with the message “SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA.”

Kim turned comments off on the post, leaving some readers to click on an article that read, “Oh baby! Brielle Biermann spilled to us about having kids and how she feels about her mom Kim Zolciak becoming a grandma.”

TMZ later reported that Brielle, 27, was not pregnant. Instead, her mom was reportedly getting a financial kickback from the clickbait article.

Kim first made a splash on reality TV when she joined RHOA for season 1 when it debuted on Bravo in October 2008. Kim remained a cast member on the show until season 5. She later appeared on Don’t Be Tardy, which focused on her marriage to Kroy and their family for 8 seasons.

Despite rumors that Kim could be returning to RHOA, the “Google Me” singer previously said she had other projects lined up, including a role in VH1’s upcoming season of The Surreal Life.

“I am sorry to disappoint those who were holding out hope that I’d return and they would get to watch me in action again this season,” she previously told Celebuzz! “However, that doesn’t mean that you’ve seen the last of me yet on TV so stay tuned for more on that in the near future.”