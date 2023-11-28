Is Brielle Biermann Pregnant? Mom Kim Zolciak Reveals She’s ‘Excited To Be a Grandma’

Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak, 45, sparked speculation that her daughter Brielle Biermann, 26, is pregnant, in a new social media message and link that included a sonogram photo and the words, “So excited to be a grandma.” It turns out Brielle is NOT pregnant and the link was posted strictly for clickbait, according to TMZ. The link brings people to an headline that page that reads, “Oh baby! Brielle Biermann spilled to us about having kids and how she feels about her mom Kim Zolciak becoming a grandma,” but no confirmation of a pregnancy.

Sources told TMZ that the reason Kim shared the clickbait was to help herself financially amid the news that she and estranged husband Kroy Biermann allegedly owe $1 million to the IRS plus other amounts for lawsuits from unpaid bills. Kim was reportedly sued by Bank of America for over $50K in credit card debt and by SAKS/CAPITAL ONE for a $156K unpaid credit card bill.

Kim’s clickbait article about Brielle comes two weeks after she was selling designer items in her Instagram stories. Some of them included a Louis Vuitton purse for $4,500, a Chanel Shearling bag for $5,900, Balmain plastic heels for $600, and black Gucci mink heels for $1,250.

Before that, TMZ reported Kroy was selling some of his own stuff to help reduce their reported debt as they continue going through their divorce. They also reported that Kim previously sold some things but kept the cash for herself instead of using it for the debt.

Like her parents, Brielle also made headlines a month ago when it was reported she was rooting for Kim and her stepdad Kroy to stay together after the on-again, off-again marriage over the past year. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Brielle was at the airport with Kim in Los Angeles on October 11 and was asked by paparazzi if it’s possible for her parents’ marriage to be saved. “Yeah,” she replied. “It’s her and and Kroy till the end, and that’s that,” she also added.