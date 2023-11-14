Kim Zolciak Selling Designer Items Amid Financial Struggles

Image Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures/Shutterstock

Kim Zolciak, 45, is selling some of her designer items as she deals with her and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann‘s reported debt. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to her Instagram story to share various videos featuring the high-class items and added captions with details and the prices she’s asking for. Some of the items listed included a Louis Vuitton purse for $4,500, a Chanel Shearling bag for $5,900, Balmain plastic heels for $600, and black Gucci mink heels for $1,250.

Kim’s latest posts come after TMZ reported Kroy was selling some of his own stuff to help reduce their reported debt as they continue going through their divorce. The outlet also reported that Kim previously sold some things but kept the cash for herself instead of using it for the debt.

In addition to making headlines for reported financial woes, the former lovebirds have been sparking rumors that things between them may be looking up once again. Kim recently added Biermann to her last name on Instagram and she and Kroy were reportedly spotted out to dinner together to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

Kim and Kroy first filed for divorce back in May, but in September, they revealed they were still living together. Kim also revealed they were “working on” their marriage, in an Instagram post. “I’m living here not going anywhere!” she captioned a video of her expansive shoe closet. “Been working on our marriage and have been living together as husband and wife. The lies daily are too much.”

Kim and Kroy were married in November 2011 and have been going through an on-again, off-again divorce since May. After calling off their divorce in July, they were faced with a $200,000 lawsuit after allegedly defaulting on a Home Equity Line of Credit for their Alpharetta, Georgia home, according to court documents obtained by People. Landmark Community Bank alleged that the husband and wife failed to make monthly payments on their loan, which totals $217,443.32.