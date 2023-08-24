Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Back On 6 Weeks After Calling It Off

It appears that Kroy Biermann, 37, and Kim Zolciak, 45, are on the outs… again! After The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed to end her marriage to Kroy in early May, the 37-year-old has filed to end their marriage as of Aug. 24, as reported by TMZ. In the docs obtained by the outlet, Kroy cited that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.” He is also reportedly seeking “sole legal and sole physical custody,” of their four children and is seeking child support and alimony.

In addition, the ex-football player is seeking “exclusive use” of their home, listed as their “marital residence,” per TMZ. The blonde beauty first filed to end their marriage just three months ago, however, they seemingly made up and called off the divorce on Jul. 7, as reported by the same outlet. When Kim first filed, she listed Apr. 30 as the official date of their separation.

Interestingly, when Kim filed, she also cited a similar reason to her spouse. She stated that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” At the time, the 45-year-old was seeking “primary physical custody and joint legal custody,” of their four kiddos. Kroy and Kim share Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. They got married in 2011 and remained married for over a decade until things turned sour.

Kroy took to Instagram on May 31 to seemingly make his first statement after their initial split. He shared a black-and-white photo with a quote. “When I look back on my life, I see pain, mistakes and heartache,” the quote read at the time. “When I look in the mirror, I see strength, learned lessons and pride in myself.” He captioned the cryptic post, “Great memories with all 6 of my kids as well! One day at a time…” Kim is also the proud mom to two adult daughters, Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21.

Soon after news of their divorce broke in May, the ex lovebirds began to make salty claims about each other. Kroy slammed Kim for her parenting style in docs obtained by PEOPLE on Jun. 13. “At times she has been so consumed with hitting the ‘spin’ button on the virtual slot machines that she fails to pay adequate attention to the children, except when she permits them to gamble on her account,” the court filing reportedly reads. He also alleged that Kim ignores her parenting responsibilities and makes him “pick up all the slack, cleaning the home, picking up after the children, [and] preparing their meals.”

That same day, her attorney David Beaudry released a statement to HollywoodLife, disputing his claims. “It’s really sad the way Kroy is causing our divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on our children in the long run,” the statement read. “To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim’s efforts to raise her children.” The statement also alleged that Kim wanted to keep their divorce “private.” Just one month ahead of the second divorce filing, on Jul. 24, a source told US Weekly that amid their reconciliation last month, “every day is an uphill battle.”