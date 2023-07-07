Kim Zolciak’s Husband Kroy Biermann: Everything To Know About Their Marriage & Almost Divorce

Kim Zolciak is a TV personality known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She has been married to Kroy Biermann for over a decade.

The starlet was once married to a man named Daniel Toce.

On Jul. 7, 2023, Kim reportedly filed to dismiss her divorce from Kroy, which she initially filed for in May 2023.

Bravo alum Kim Zolciak, 45, has been making headlines in recent weeks for her split from her husband Kroy Biermann, 37. However, the blonde beauty is also known for her appearances on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, in which Kim appeared from Seasons 1 through 5. Most recently, the 45-year-old made a cameo on the show’s Jul. 7, 2023. That same day, Kim reported filed paperwork to dismiss her divorce from the 37-year-old, per TMZ. Amid the divorce drama, learn more about Kim and Kroy’s marriage, as well as her ex-husband, below!

Kim Zolciak’s Marriage To Kroy Biermann

Kim and the former NFL star got married in 2011, about eight years after her first marriage ended. The two remained happily married for over a decade until their relationship turned rocky in 2023. Prior to their divorce drama, the Salty K founder often shared photos of Kroy via Instagram to gush over her leading man.

In Apr. 2021, Kim shared a selfie with Kroy to gush over their recent family trip. “Mom & Dad!! Friday we let the kids ‘skip’ school @kroybiermann in the past would never go for that lol but a lot has changed since Ethan passed,” her sweet caption began. “So we headed to Columbia SC to see a friend of mine with @briellebiermann @zachbaus @hartahumada We went to Frankies’s (rode go carts, bumper boats, played games and had a blast) had an amazing dinner then the ‘littles’ went to bed and we had wine w/ everyone way past 2am it was such an awesome little get away! Ethan taught us A LOT but one of the biggest blessings from him is to really start living Time waits for no one. Tomorrow is never promised.” Ethan McCallister was Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann‘s best friend who was killed in a car accident in Apr. 2021.

Their Divorce Drama

News of Kim and Kroy’s split first broke on May 8, 2023, after TMZ obtained legal docs that showed Kim had filed to end their marriage. The businesswoman reportedly claimed that her relationship with Kroy was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” She also listed Apr. 30, 2023, as their official date of separation. Despite this, just two months later, on Jul. 7, the same outlet reported that Kim had filed new paperwork to call off the split! TMZ also reported that Kroy had filed a similar petition to dismiss the divorce that same day.

Their divorce has been publicly messy, as they both have made accusations about each other amid their split. On Jun. 16, 2023, Kim called 911 on Kroy after he allegedly tried to claim that her friend had “kidnapped” her son (listen to the call here). Prior to that, in May 2023, just a few weeks after she filed for divorce, Kroy accused his wife of having a gambling problem. HollywoodLife reached out to Kim for confirmation of their reported reconciliation, but did not receive an immediate response.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Kids

During their marriage, Kim and Kroy welcomed four children including Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. In the documents obtained by TMZ at the time of their split, Kim reportedly wanted “primary physical custody and joint legal custody,” of their children.

Prior to their relationship turmoil, Kim shared a photo with Kroy and their kiddos in Jul. 2022. “We had such a great time at the Sunflower Festival even though it was 100 degrees out!! Hence all our red faces Great idea @cheftraceybloom (last video kroy picked me a flower) so sweet,” she captioned the carousel of family photos at the time. Kim is also a proud mom to two adult daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21. Kroy adopted both of the ladies upon marrying Kim in 2011.

Her First Marriage

Although most know about Kim’s marriage to Kroy, she was once married to another man. From 2001 until 2003 the Don’t Be Tardy allum was married to Daniel Toce. The former lovebirds welcomed her daughter, Ariana, however, as mentioned Kroy legally adopted her. More so, Daniel has had trouble with the law over the years, per In Touch.