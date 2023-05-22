Kroy Biermann Claims Kim Zolciak’s Alleged Gambling Problem ‘Financially Devastated’ The Family

Kroy Biermann just slammed his ex Kim Zolciak with fresh accusations. According to documents obtained by Page Six for a Monday, May 22 report, the NFL alleges that the Real Housewives of Atlanta personality has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance,” and further claims that “this compulsion has financially devastated the parties.” Per the outlet, he has also requested that Kim be forced to submit to a psychological evaluation for potential mental health issues including bipolar disorder and depression.

The new documents appear to also address the matter of custody of their four children together, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and Kaia and Kane, both 9. “[Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling” that Kim is unable to adequately care for them, Kroy alleges.

Kim, 44, previously asked for primary physical custody and joint legal custody, but Kroy, 37, wasn’t having it and filed his own motion for sole legal and physical custody of their children — obviously not including his adult adoptive daughters Brielle Biermann, 26, and Ariana Biermann, 21.

Meanwhile, as the divorce escalated, reports emerged earlier in May that the estranged couple are still living in the same home in Georgia. Brielle made her loyalties known in the aftermath of Kim’s initial divorce filing after 11 years of marriage by promptly unfollowing Kroy, and fellow housewife Bethenny Frankel gave a little unsolicited advice of her own.

“Pay your bills!” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in a TikTok rant after news of the divorce emerged. “He’s on a football salary. She’s on a Housewives salary,” she continued. “And they’re spending like the f****** plane’s going down. The thing is, you can’t spend more than you make.”

“You can’t f****** keep up. You’re writing checks you can’t cash,” Bethenny added. “It’s gross. It’s like what’s wrong with America.” According to TMZ, the former couple allegedly owe the IRS more than a million dollars and their 6900 sq foot Georgia mansion was reportedly in foreclosure in February, though family members denied that was the case.