‘RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross Teases Two Explosive Fights In The Season 15 Premiere (Exclusive)

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta kicks off with a fabulous, and chaotic, party that Sanya Richards-Ross throws for her husband Aaron‘s 40th birthday. There’s TWO major fights that go down between some of the women, including Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, and Kenya Moore, according to Sanya, who said on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast that both altercations took her by surprise.

“This was week 1. Literally [the cast] had just all gotten back together,” Sanya EXCLUSIVELY said. “It was for a beautiful event and for a fun time.” The Olympic athlete explained that she was unaware of one of the fights, which centered around Sheree’s new boyfriend, Martell Holt.

“I didn’t even know all that was going on outside with Sheree, Martell, and Kenya,” Sanya admitted. “I was inside trying to make sure my guests were having fun. When they downloaded me, I was like, ‘What!’ ”

Sanya also weighed in on the other fight that involves Kandi and newbie Courtney Rhodes. Sanya told us, with a laugh, that Kandi “almost head-butted” both her and Courtney at the party.

And speaking of Courtney, Sanya said that the new ‘Friend Of’ on the season “comes in hot” from the very first episode. “I meet her first, and I love her. I think she’s great,” Sanya said about Courtney, before noting that the new cast member “had an issue” with Kandi, which plays out during the drama-filled premiere. “I did not think she was gonna come in like that,” Sanya said.

This is Sanya’s second season on RHOA, and she feels confident that fans are going to love watching season 15 thanks to the genuine dynamics between the full cast, which also includes Drew Sidora and Marlo Hampton.

“This season, I feel like we’re settled as a cast,” Sanya told us. “Especially for me, I spent a lot of time with the girls in between the seasons and really built real friendships. And I think that’s what makes the difference in the show — when there’s actual real friendship. That’s when the show is at its best. You start to see that this season. And that’s what I think will make season 15 really special.”

Sanya’s full interview on the Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. And season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, May 7 at 8pm ET on Bravo.