Courtney Rhodes: 5 Things To Know About The New Friend In ‘RHOA’ Season 15

Courtney Rhodes is on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She has her own businesses.

Courtney Rhodes is ready to shake things up on the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Courtney joins the cast of the hit Bravo show’s 15th season as a “Friend,” and she’s going to be a key player in all the drama. Courtney is going to get into it with Kandi Burruss, and possibly some of the other ladies, on the new season. So, who is Courtney Rhodes? Here’s everything you need to know about the new addition to RHOA.

Courtney is friends with Sheree Whitfield.

Courtney joins RHOA as a close friend of OG Sheree Whitfield‘s. Courtney’s shown on her Instagram that she’s also bonded with Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and former star Cynthia Bailey. Does this mean Courtney will be feuding with Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, as well?

She’s a businesswoman.

Courtney has an impressive resume. According to her LinkedIn, she’s the co-founder and director of marketing and media relations at C&D: The Agency, a consulting agency. The business is described on Instagram as “an all women-led management agency specializing in Business & Entertainment while dedicated to empowering minority women.”

She has her own jewelry line.

Courtney is the owner and creative director of her own jewelry brand, called Courtney Raquel. We can bet that Courtney will be wearing her jewelry on the show.

She’s an author.

Courtney wrote a book in 2017 called Make Your Mark: Personal Branding Through On-Purpose Living. Courtney’s book “breaks down key factors that allow the discovery and promotion of your best self,” according to the description on Amazon.

She’s a mom.

Courtney has one daughter, Jala, from her relationship with music producer Bryce Wilson. Jala is in her 20s. It’s unclear if she will appear on the show.