RHOA’s Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals Her Gut Reaction To Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman’s Split (Exclusive)

Sanya Richards-Ross and Drew Sidora were feuding the last time we saw them together in season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. So now that season 15 is upon us, and we know Drew’s been going through an emotional divorce from her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman, we wondered how Sanya felt upon hearing the news. Was she gloating over it? Not at all actually. In fact, she was both surprised and “heartbroken”.

“[Drew and I] have some really good conversations this season, and we get to a good place [before the news breaks]. And I’m happy that happened because I was heartbroken when I heard the news about her and Ralph splitting,” Sanya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while appearing on this week’s episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast and promoting season 15. “[My husband] and I were actually at the birthday party for Ralph that she threw for him like a week before for his 40th, prior to the news breaking. Literally, we had the best time. We were done [filming], it was off camera, and it was a whole lot of fun. So I was like, ‘What the hell?’ They looked perfect like a week [before that]. So yeah, I was really disappointed [upon hearing the news].”

“I was very surprised. We all know — we see it on camera — that they had some issues,” Sanya continued. However, she said she’s also seen them “laugh together” and “have fun”, so she thought they’d “get past” their troubles. To “see that they are here now is really tough,” she said.

Drew and Ralph both filed for divorce on Feb. 27 after nearly nine years of marriage. And in an amended divorce filing on March 1, Drew claimed Ralph is a “serial cheater and adulterer”, who abused her mentally, financially and at one point, got “physically aggressive” with her. Season 15 of RHOA had already wrapped filming in January, but TMZ reported on March 5 that Bravo brought cameras out again to capture the fallout of those explosive allegations. We got a glimpse of that in the season 15 trailer, but we can imagine a lot more will be shown as the season plays out over the next few months.

And considering the heartache that we know Drew is going through, it’s nice to hear she and Sanya are in a better place with each other. But her relationship with Drew is not all that Sanya talked about during our interview. She also touched upon the show’s explosive season premiere that included a near physical altercation, Shereé Whitfield‘s hot new romance, a possible new love interest for Kenya Moore and more! Listen to the full interview from the Pay Attention Puh-lease! podcast now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo on Sunday, May 7, at 8pm ET. Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross will all return as full-time cast members, alongside “friends” Courtney Rhodes and Monyetta Shaw-Carter. RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey will also make appearances throughout the season, while original cast members, DeShawn Snow, Lisa Wu and Kim Zolciak-Biermann will return in guest capacities.