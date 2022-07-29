Kandi Burruss Fears Sheree Whitfield’s New Boyfriend Martell Holt Is Using Her

Not everyone is on board with Sheree Whitfield‘s new relationship with Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Martell Holt. Just days after the pair were confirmed to be an item, 52-year-old Sheree’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kandi Burruss has openly shared her concerns. “I don’t want her to be in a situation where it feels like she’s being used for publicity,” the 46-year-old singer and reality star said on an Atlanta-area radio show on July 29.

She then backed up her concern by recalling a situation that she claimed to have happened when an unnamed “family friend” of hers who is also a reality star went on a date with Martell to her restaurant, Blaze. “Earlier this year … [my friend] hit me up to go out on a date with him at Blaze and was like, ‘Oh could you have another table open for us because we’re gonna have somebody taking our pictures and video so they can post it,’” she recalled. While she admitted only one publication shared the photos, the whole situation was “weird.” She added, “My whole point was now that I see this similar situation, I’m like is he doing this? Is he genuine or is he doing the same thing that he was doing to the other person?”

Sheree opened up about her new romance with Martell to TMZ on July 26. “We actually met through a mutual friend,” she explained. “He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”

After the TMZ photog asked Sheree about her long-term plans with Martell and her past relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, she confirmed that the Tyrone romance is long gone. “That is a wrap on him. For sure,” she said. Tyrone and Sheree’s split played out during the current season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Tyrone refused to meet her and her friends in New York City to support Kandi‘s Broadway show she headed as producer. Sheree then drove 95 miles to meet with Tyrone in Philadelphia, where he was a no-show and even blocked her number. In a July episode of RHOA, Sheree vented about feeling “so stupid” after her fallout with Tyrone was picked up by the press.

Tyrone and Sheree dated for years and in a March 2018 episode of RHOA even spoke about getting married. Meanwhile, Sheree renovated her house in hopes that Tyrone would move in once he was released from prison. Perhaps, Martell will be her happily ever after for which she’s been searching.