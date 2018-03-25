‘RHOA’ Recap: Tyrone Proposes Marriage To Sheree & Kenya’s Husband Makes His Debut

Tyrone may still be in jail, but during a phone call with Sheree in the March 25 episode of ‘RHOA’, he suggested they get married as soon as he’s released!

Sheree may not have a man living with inside “Chateau Sheree”, but during the March 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was making a ton of changes to her mansion in hopes that the renovations will be finished upon Tyrone‘s release from jail. Sheree still isn’t sure when Tyrone will even be getting out of jail, but she’s hopeful it’ll happen in the next few months. In fact, she was busy making a man cave for him in the basement. And she painted it blue since that’s both of their favorite color. So romantic!

Anyway, in the midst of talking to her interior designer, Sheree got a call from Tyrone (from prison). And since they only get a limited time to talk to each other during every phone call, they made the most of their chat this time around. After Sheree told Tyrone all about the changes she’s making to the house, he suggested they take a vacation upon his release and make things “real”. Meaning, he wants to get married. And Sheree was all about it — she said she’d love to do some sort of destination wedding and have their families and friends attend… and maybe Kenya. Sounds fun, but we hope Sheree signs a prenup — this is the same man that NeNe Leakes accused of being a con artist. And the fact that he wants to get married ASAP, when he’s released from jail, sounds super sketchy to us.

Fortunately for us, we won’t have to lecture Sheree because her daughter pretty much did that for us. During a break home from college, Sheree’s daughter starting questioning her about Tyrone. And once she heard he was in jail, she bugged out — and rightfully so. But she eventually warmed up the idea and said she’d have an open mind upon meeting him. If and when he ever gets out of jail.

Meanwhile, Kenya Moore was finally able to shut down her haters when her mysterious husband, Marc Daly, made his RHOA debut. At a screening of Kenya’s domestic violence PSA, Marc surprised everyone by showing up unannounced. And everyone seemed really pleased to meet him — Sheree, however, was particular interested in his nose piercing. Us too, to be honest.

And finally, Kandi worried that dropping NeNe from the Xscape Tour would cost them their friendship. They didn’t converse during this episode, so that outcome is yet to be determined.