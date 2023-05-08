Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Split After 11 Years Of Marriage As Reality Star Files For Divorce

Kim Zolciak, 44, is getting divorced from her husband Kroy Biermann, 37, after 11 years of marriage, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed for divorce from Kroy and listed April 30 as their separation date. In the docs, Kim reportedly said that her marriage to Kroy is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Kim is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her and Kroy’s four children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. The reality star also wants spousal support and to legally restore her maiden name, per TMZ. HollywoodLife reached out to Kim’s rep for comment.

Kim and Kroy’s split comes after TMZ reported that the former couple owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS. They also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for 2018. Kim and Kroy’s Georgia mansion was placed in foreclosure in February after they defaulted on a $1.26 million loan they took out on the property. The seven-bedroom home was almost auctioned off by Truist Bank, but Kim and Kroy took action to stop that from happening.

Kim previously denied reports about a foreclosure last fall. “Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram Story. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.” A source later told People that Kim called the near-auction a “misunderstanding” with her and Kroy’s bank.

Kim and Kroy bought their mansion in 2012 and she filmed a tour of inside the property for her Bravo reality series, Don’t Be Tardy. The show also starred Kim’s daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, from a previous relationship. They were adopted by Kroy after his 2011 wedding to Kim.