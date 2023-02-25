Kim Zolciak & Husband Kroy ‘Took Action’ To Make Sure House Doesn’t Get Sold After Reported Foreclosure

Kim Zolciak, 44, and her husband Kroy Biermann, 37, have made an attempt to keep their home. The reality stars’ Georgia mansion was placed in foreclosure last week after they defaulted on a $1.26 million loan they took out on the property, according to a notice shared by Fulton County, which was reported by People. It was apparently going to be auctioned off by Truist Bank on March 7, but the couple took action to stop it from happening, a source shared with the outlet.

“The couple has taken the action to clear this up,” the source said. The law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC also confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the auction was canceled on Feb. 22 but wouldn’t give any more information on the details of how. Another source previously told People that Kim called the near-auction a “misunderstanding” with her and Kroy’s bank.

“She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out. She’s not moving,” the source shared. Kim’s daughters Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21, also agreed with the source’s statement when they were approached by TMZ.

“Everything is still there, we all live there,” Ariana said while arriving at LAX with her sister. They also confirmed they had stayed at the estate the night before. “We’ll see what happens March 7,” Ariana added. “Stay tuned.”

The news about the foreclosure and canceled auction of Kim and Kroy’s house, which includes seven bedrooms, comes after Kim denied reports about a foreclosure last fall. “Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram story. “If you guys think I would let my home that we’ve put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you’re an idiot, okay? For real.”

Kim and Kroy bought the impressive mansion in 2012 and she filmed a tour of inside the property for her Bravo reality series, Don’t Be Tardy, which can be seen above, after the purchase. “I absolutely love our new home,” she excitingly said in the video. “Kroy and I are the king and queen of this f*cking house, so this is perfect for us.”